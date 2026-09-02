Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Mandatory evacuations lifted for grass fire burning between Fort Collins and Timnath

generic wildfire.png
Denver7
generic wildfire.png
top-stories.mp4
Posted
and last updated

TIMNATH, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations issued for some residents north of Timnath after a grass fire was spotted burning west of the reservoir Wednesday afternoon have been lifted.

Residents on the east side of I-25 from E. County Road 40 north to E. Prospect Road, and I-25 east to S. County Road 5 were ordered to evacuate immediately as the Arbee Fire burns along Arbee Lane near Stable Drive.

top-stories.mp4

The fire is about half-acre in size, according to Watch Duty.

Information as to how many homes were affected by the evacuation orders or details on fire containment were not immediately available.

The evacuation orders were lifted shortly after 3 p.m.

adria 480x360.png

Connect with Adria, Denver7's dedicated Aurora & Arapahoe County reporter