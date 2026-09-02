Mandatory evacuations lifted for grass fire burning between Fort Collins and Timnath

TIMNATH, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations issued for some residents north of Timnath after a grass fire was spotted burning west of the reservoir Wednesday afternoon have been lifted.

Residents on the east side of I-25 from E. County Road 40 north to E. Prospect Road, and I-25 east to S. County Road 5 were ordered to evacuate immediately as the Arbee Fire burns along Arbee Lane near Stable Drive.

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The fire is about half-acre in size, according to Watch Duty.

Information as to how many homes were affected by the evacuation orders or details on fire containment were not immediately available.

The evacuation orders were lifted shortly after 3 p.m.