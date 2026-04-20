WELLINGTON, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations that were issued for residents east of Wellington due to a wildfire burning in the area have been lifted.

Residents along N. County Road 3, north of E. County Road 56 to E. County Road 64 were ordered to evacuate immediately due to the blaze shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

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Wildfire evacuations east of Wellington lifted, Larimer County officials say

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Residents were urged to text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.

Evacuations were lifted just before 4:30 p.m.