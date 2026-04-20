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Wildfire evacuations east of Wellington lifted, Larimer County officials say

Mandatory evacuations issued east of Wellington due to wildfire burning in the area_april 2026.png
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Mandatory evacuations issued east of Wellington due to wildfire burning in the area_april 2026.png
Wildfire evacuations east of Wellington lifted, Larimer County officials say
Mandatory evacuations issued east of Wellington due to wildfire burning in the area_april 20 2026.png
wellington fire evac map_april 20 2026.png
Mandatory evacuations issued east of Wellington due to wildfire burning in the area
Denver7 News at 6 p.m.
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WELLINGTON, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations that were issued for residents east of Wellington due to a wildfire burning in the area have been lifted.

Residents along N. County Road 3, north of E. County Road 56 to E. County Road 64 were ordered to evacuate immediately due to the blaze shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Watch the latest in the video player below:

Wildfire evacuations east of Wellington lifted, Larimer County officials say

No other information about the fire was immediately available.

Residents were urged to text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.

Evacuations were lifted just before 4:30 p.m.

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