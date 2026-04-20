WELLINGTON, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations that were issued for residents east of Wellington due to a wildfire burning in the area have been lifted.
Residents along N. County Road 3, north of E. County Road 56 to E. County Road 64 were ordered to evacuate immediately due to the blaze shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Watch the latest in the video player below:
Wildfire evacuations east of Wellington lifted, Larimer County officials say
No other information about the fire was immediately available.
Residents were urged to text LCEVAC to 888777 for updates.
Evacuations were lifted just before 4:30 p.m.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver organizations, volunteers prepare to help ahead of freezing overnight temperatures
Brighton woman and CU Boulder students building new app to foster pets during times of crisis
3D home printing factory opens in Denver
How collected rainfall is benefiting Colorado's environment
Loved ones to honor man who died in March crash through memorial ride
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.