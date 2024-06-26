Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Evacuations lifted for wildfire burning north of Wellington

Evacuations were ordered for north CR 7 east to Interstate 25 from mile markers 281 to 288, and east CR 82 (Buckeye) south to east CR 70 (Owl Canyon).
Wildfire burning north of Wellington 6-26-24
Wildfire burning north of Wellington 6-26-24
Wildfire burning north of Wellington 6-26-24
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jun 26, 2024

WELLINGTON, Colo. — Mandatory evacuations have been lifted for a wildfire burning north of Wellington in northern Colorado.

Evacuations were ordered for north CR 7 east to Interstate 25 from mile markers 281 to 288, and east CR 82 (Buckeye) south to east CR 70 (Owl Canyon).

A map of the evacuation area can be found below:

Wildfire burning north of Wellington 6-26-24

The grassfire, which is burning near the I-25/Buckeye exit, is 5 acres and 90% contained according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews are mopping up at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real talk promo image.jpg

Watch full episodes: Real Talk with Denver7, CPR News