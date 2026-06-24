Mandatory evacuations in place for fire at Bruno Gulch Campground near Grant

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire burning at the Bruno Gulch Campground off County Road 62 northwest of Grant.

The fire is spreading in grass and timber in the area, according to the Platte Canyon Fire Protection District. As of 1:45 p.m., it was estimated at 2 acres and no structures were threatened.



An evacuation notice has been issued for a half-mile radius around the campground. A shelter is set up at the Shawnee Community Center for those who need it.

"The fire is located in steep, rugged terrain, making it challenging for firefighters to access the area quickly and safely. The U.S. Forest Service is in the process of ordering air support to assist with suppression efforts," the Park County Sheriff's Office wrote online.

The public is asked to avoid this area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.