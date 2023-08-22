Lowline Fire burning in Gunnison County now 1,871 acres in size, 55% contained

DENVER – The Lowline Fire burning in Gunnison County grew to nearly 2,000 acres last week, as the fighting strategy was scaled back and transitioned to a long-term operational plan.

The fire, which broke out around 8 a.m. on July 16 about 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison, was 1,871 acres in size and 55% contained as of Aug. 15.

No further updates on the fire are expected unless conditions in the region change, according to fire officials.

Command of the Lowline Fire was transitioned back to the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Gunnison Ranger District. The district will be in charge of creating a long-term firefighting strategy “until the Lowline Fire is no longer considered a re-ignition risk for the area,” officials said, adding the strategy could remain in place for the next several months.

“Since the Lowline Fire was first reported at 8 a.m. on July 26, approximately 575 personnel have worked on this fire,” said incident commander Theo Engle, an assistant district fire management officer. “The investment that these people, this community, and our partner agencies have put into Lowline over the past several weeks has been incredible and is deeply appreciated. We have an excellent plan moving forward to continue to protect this investment and support this community”.

Anybody with specific questions about the Low Line Fire can call 970-648-4470 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or email 2023.lowline@firenet.gov.

