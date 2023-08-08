Little Mesa Fire in Delta County grows to 300 acres, remains at 0% containment

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — The Little Mesa Fire, which has burned about 300 acres 15 miles southwest of Delta, remains 0% contained, though fire crews are working toward full suppression.

The fire broke out on July 31 around 11 a.m. in the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area. It was sparked by lightning. About 60 firefighters are working around the fire.

The Little Mesa Fire was 75 acres as of 11 a.m. Monday and is now 300 acres, but fire managers have said it is behaving as they expected, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office.

BLM Montrose Fire Unit

Monday's red flag conditions pushed the fire toward Dry Mesa, which is what firefighters were hoping for, according to the Bureau of Land Management's Southwest District Fire Management Unit, which is based in Montrose. That evening, firefighters ignited vegetation along Tatum Ridge Road from the northwest edge to the west edge to protect values at risk in Escalante Canyon. About 90% of the indirect handline was completed.

The rest is expected to wrap up Tuesday.

Aerial crews are working above the fire and helicopters are using the Pothole Recreation Area as a water source to drop over the flames, according to the fire management unit. Visitors are asked to stay away from this area.

Red flag conditions will continue on Tuesday, especially between noon and 9 p.m. when strong wind gusts and hot and dry conditions are expected. The sheriff's office said winds will be between 15 and 25 mph Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph around the fire. The entire county is under a Red Flag Warning on Tuesday.

Wednesday will bring the same dry weather, but weaker winds.

No evacuations or closure orders have been ordered as of Tuesday morning.

The fire management unit said the Little Mesa Fire is a "full suppression fire with a confine and contain strategy that provides for firefighter safety."

Smoke is visible from the surrounding areas and Highway 50 and C37 Road.