Lightning sparks at least 10 wildfires in Grand Junction area

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Lightning is being blamed for sparking at least 10 wildfires in the Grand Junction area in the past 24 hours, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit.

Most of the fires have been contained to a quarter-acre in size, the agency said. However, the Baxter Fire, as it is being called, burning 15 miles northwest of Mack, has grown to more than five acres.

That Mesa County blaze is burning in rugged and remote terrain, making it difficult for crews to reach, the Upper Colorado fire agency said.

But additional resources have arrived to assist in containing the Baxter Fire.

More dry thunderstorms are forecast again for the area Saturday, increasing the potential for new fires.

Besides Mother Nature, the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit said that of the 133 Colorado wildfires started in 2025, 79 of them have been human-caused.

The 42-acre La Plata Fire, first reported Aug. 16, was caused by an abandoned campfire, fire officials reported Saturday.

The fire is 0% contained and burning in the Pike-San Isabel National Forests, four miles west of Twin Lakes in Chaffee and Lake counties.

Crews battling the La Plata Fire are getting some help as almost a half-inch of rain fell over the area overnight.

Denver7 is tracking several other wildfires on Colorado's Western Slope. Below is a summary of those fires, containment amounts and where residents can learn more details.

Size: 4,112 acres

Containment: 0%

First reported: Aug. 16

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 13 miles north of Dotsero

Evacuations 🏠: Mandatory evacuations and pre-evacuation notices can be viewed here.

The lightning-sparked Darby Fire, first reported on Aug. 16, is burning 13 miles north of Dotsero in Eagle and Garfield counties.

On Friday, a helicopter assigned to the Derby Fire was involved in an "incident," according to the US Forest Service.

The agency said there is an unconfirmed report that the aircraft is in a lake 13 miles northwest of the Eagle County Regional Airport.

The US Forest Service said the helicopter pilot was picked up by another aircraft and flown to Eagle County Regional Airport. The pilot was checked out by emergency medical personnel and had "minor bumps and bruises" but refused further medical attention.

At least one structure has been lost in the Sugarloaf Mountain area due to the fire, officials said.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Size: 137,758 acres

Containment: 80%

First reported: Aug. 2

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 18 miles southwest of Meeker

Evacuations 🏠: For the most up-to-date evacuation map, click here.

Pre-evacuations: For the most up-to-date pre-evacuation map, click here.

The lightning-sparked Lee Fire, first reported on Aug. 2, is burning 18 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County.

Three homes and 12 outbuildings have burned so far in the Lee Fire, according to officials in Rio Blanco County, who said firefighters completed chipping operations on the east flank of the fire.

In a Saturday update, fire officials said Lee that afternoon storms Friday produced nearly 0.20 inch of rain in Meeker, but no measurable amount over the fire area. However, suppression efforts were successful in the northwestern corner of the fire area on a hot spot that was detected.

Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management rescinded the land closure order for BLM-managed public lands in Garfield County because of the Lee Fire. The rescission is effective immediately because fire and emergency managers have determined the area is safe.

A partial closure of the White River National Forest is still in effect due to the fire within the Blanco Ranger District west of and including the Long-Lost Trail system.

Updates posted to:

Elk and Lee Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

InciWeb

Size: 2,072 acres

Containment: 57%

First reported: Aug. 11 at 3:25 pm.

Cause: Unknown

Location: Routt National Forest in Rio Blanco County

Evacuations 🏠: No evacuations at this time

The 2,072-acre Crosho Fire, first reported on Aug. 11, is burning in Routt National Forest in Rio Blanco County. The cause of the blaze, which is threatening several structures, is unknown at this time.

The Crosho Fire continues to burn in the Routt National Forest but has seen no growth since the weekend, according to the latest update from fire officials.

Sixty-seven structures continue to be threatened by the fire, according to the Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team, but none have burned as of Friday.

In a Friday update, fire officials said the eastern perimeter of the fire has been contained. Mop-up operations, supported by water, were progressing to the north and west of the fire, where crews were extinguishing pockets of remaining heat.

There are currently no pre-evacuations or evacuation orders for the fire, according to the latest map from the Routt County Office of Emergency Management.

Closures remain in effect for the following roads:



Intersection of Routt County Road 15 and Routt County Road 17

Intersection of Routt County Road 25 and Routt County Road 132A

Rio Blanco County Road 8 (Dunckley Pass) closed at the intersection of Rio Blanco County Roads 8 and 19

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Crosho Fire Information

Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

Size: 10,186 acres

Containment: 32%

First reported: July 28

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 5 miles west of Rico in the San Juan National Forest

Evacuations 🏠: No current evacuations

The lightning-sparked Stoner Mesa Fire, first reported on July 28, is burning west of Telluride inside the San Juan National Forest in Dolores County.

The west side of the Stoner Mesa Fire, near the Stoner Creek drainage, continues to be most active, fire officials said in an update Friday, adding work will continue to improve the fireline and will conduct strategic firing operations, as conditions allow, to remove fuels between the line and the canyon rim.

A community meeting is being planned for Sunday, Aug. 24, in Dolores, but no details about when or where it'll be have been released yet.

To sign up for Dolores County emergency alerts, click here. To sign up for Montezuma County emergency alerts, click here.

Updates posted to:

Stoner Mesa Fire Information

USDA Forest Service Facebook page

InciWeb

Size: 31,699 acres

Contained: 88%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway in Mesa County

Evacuations 🏠: All evacuation orders have been lifted

In a Friday update, fire officials said suppression repair on area roads was completed Thursday.

Firefighters were also making progress on securing the fireline on the southeast perimeter of the fire, aided by water-handling equipment based out of Big Creek Reservoir.

The Bureau of Land Management has revised its closure area. The same closure area remains in effect for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests, fire officials said.

Updates posted to:

InciWeb

Turner Gulch Fire Info.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook

Mesa County Sheriff's Office page on Facebook

Blue Ridge Fire

Size: 25 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Under investigation

Location: La Plata County

Notes: All evacuation and pre-evacuation orders lifted on Aug. 18.

Oak Fire

Size: 75 acres

Contained: 78% (as of last update on Aug. 13)

First reported: Aug. 10

Cause: Structure fire

Location: Archuleta County west of Pagosa Springs

Notes: The Archuleta County Sheriff's Office said two suspects have been arrested in connection with an illegal burn that started this fire. The suspects have been identified as Sergio Alaniz Jr., 41, and Ross Heirigs, 60. They were arrested on charges of fourth-degree arson.

Peninsula Fire

Size: 17 acres

Containment: 80% (as of last update on Aug. 10)

First reported: Aug. 8

Cause: ⚡️

Location: South of Highway 145, between Norwood and Placerville

Yellowjacket Fire

Size: 29 acres

Contained: 40% (as of last update on Aug. 16)

First reported: Aug. 15

Cause: Unknown

Location: Northeast of Meeker

Deer Creek Fire

Size: 17,724 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: Under investigation (as of last update on Aug. 12)

Location: Eastern Utah and Montrose County (Colorado)

South Rim Fire

Size: 4,232 Acres

Containment: N/A (National Park Service says 100% containment likely will not occur until snowfall, but "fire behavior is limited to smoldering and creeping, and poses very little risk of spread outside the current fire footprint.")

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Leroux Fire

Size: 195 Acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 3

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Delta County

Wright Draw Fire

Size: 466 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Mesa County

Windy Gap Fire

Size: 30 acres

Containment: 100%

First reported: Aug. 6

Cause: Unknown

Location: Grand County