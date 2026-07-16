RYE, Colo. — Four people have filed a civil lawsuit against the San Isabel Electric Association, claiming the company is allegedly responsible for the Aspen Acres Fire and the damage it caused.

All four people who filed the lawsuit live in either Pueblo or Custer counties.



Watch the full story in the video player below.

Lawsuit claims San Isabel Electric is responsible for the Aspen Acres Fire

The lawsuit alleges that on the morning the Aspen Acres Fire started, June 29, 2026, a witness reported seeing a large tree leaning on a power line in the area. It goes on to say another witness videotaped a fire burning near a power line in the Aspen Acres subdivision.

The suit claims San Isabel Electric is responsible for maintaining the lines and failed to do so.

The document goes on to say that in the days before the Aspen Acres Fire started, people in the subdivision saw fires they say were caused by powerlines.

The four people are seeking financial compensation.

Denver7 reached out to San Isabel Electric for comment. As of the publishing of this web story, we have not heard back from the company.

Authorities confirmed the Aspen Acres Fire was human-caused, but exactly how it started is under investigation.

You can read the lawsuit below or by clicking this link.