Iron Fire in Moffat County now 75% contained ahead of rainy day

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — The Iron Fire burning about 18 miles northwest of Craig is now 75% contained, the Moffat County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning.

The fire was first discovered on Sept. 29 just before noon.

The Iron Fire was last estimated at 7,361 acres, but the sheriff's office said the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC) has not been able to fly over it recently to gain a more accurate acreage. The sheriff's office said that they don't expect that the fire grew much because most of the new burning happened inside the containment lines.

The sheriff's office said the fire is threatening six nearby structures, but no other details on this were available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 3, 8am

The area may see rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening before a drying trend moves in. The recent heavy precipitation helped increase containment from 50% on Monday to 75% Tuesday.

Firefighters will remain at the scene until the fire is 100% contained, the sheriff's office said.

No evacuations are in place, though there are some closures:



Moffat County Road 17 is closed from County Road 7 to County Road 3

County Road 5 is closed from County Road 3 to County Road 7

Officials are reminding the public to not fly drones over the fire.

The sheriff's office said due to increased containment, their Oct. 3 update will be the last, unless there is a major change.