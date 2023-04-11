Homes no longer on pre-evacuation status as Sunny Glen Fire burns southeast of Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Pre-evacuation notices were dropped Tuesday afternoon after a fire started burning in the area of Sunny Glen, southeast of Woodland Park.

The pre-evacuation notice went into effect around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and was canceled around 3:50 p.m. It briefly affected residents east of Highway 24 along Sun Valley Drive from Radiant Court to Village Terrace, according to the Woodland Park Police Department. Anybody in that area was told to prepare to evacuate, in case the notice became mandatory.

The fire has been called the Sunny Glen Fire. Firefighters are at the scene.

Smoke is visible in the area around Rampart Range Road. Officials have asked people to stay off of Rampart Range Road and clear of the intersection with Loy Creek Road.

Residents should only call 911 if they are in immediate danger.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

