Gunnison National Forest issues forest closure for area around Low Line Fire

GUNNISON COUNTY, Colo. — The Gunnison National Forest has issued a forest closure for the area around the Low Line Fire.

The fire, which was sparked by a lightning bolt, is burning roughly 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison. As of 8:30 p.m. Friday, the blaze is 798 acres and 1% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Ten structures are threatened in the Mill Creek and Squirrel drainages — both of which were evacuated Wednesday. Residents along County Road 818 to the intersection of County Road 730 (Ohio Creek) are under pre-evacuation notice. Click here for the latest evacuation information.

More than 150 fire personnel are battling the blaze.

Those who wish to donate to help the community of firefighters are asked to give to the Gunnison Food Pantry or Wildland Firefighter Foundation.