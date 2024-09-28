Watch Now
Grass fire burning near Jefferson in Park County

DENVER — Crews are fighting a grass fire on National Forest land five miles southeast of the community of Jefferson in Park County.

The 10-acre 821 Fire, as it’s being called, was first reported around 12:47 Saturday afternoon.

No evacuations are in place, and no structures are threatened.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters from multiple agencies and a helicopter are battling the blaze.

There is no word on how the fire started.

