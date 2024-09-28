Grass fire burning near Jefferson in Park County

DENVER — Crews are fighting a grass fire on National Forest land five miles southeast of the community of Jefferson in Park County.
The 10-acre 821 Fire, as it’s being called, was first reported around 12:47 Saturday afternoon.
No evacuations are in place, and no structures are threatened.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, firefighters from multiple agencies and a helicopter are battling the blaze.
There is no word on how the fire started.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Lawsuit: Man, 22, suffered 'excruciatingly painful death' after lack of medical care at Boulder County Jail
Denver doctor says his own experiences with cancer shaped him into the physician he is today
Food Bank of the Rockies sources fresh produce from Colorado farms
Hispanos' unique art lives on in Colorado hundreds of years later
Aurora police deem two apartment complexes 'criminal nuisances,' threaten closure
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.