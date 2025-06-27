Glenwood Springs apartment complex evacuated due to brush fire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — An apartment complex in Glenwood Springs has been evacuated as firefighters battle a brush fire.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Department said the quarter-acre fire is burning east of Palmer Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets.

Glenwood Springs Fire Department

All buildings of the Altitude Apartments have been evacuated.

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District is providing assistance. The departments are also receiving support from a helicopter.

This is a developing story.