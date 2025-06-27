Glenwood Springs apartment complex evacuated due to brush fire

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — An apartment complex in Glenwood Springs has been evacuated as firefighters battle a brush fire.
The Glenwood Springs Fire Department said the quarter-acre fire is burning east of Palmer Avenue between 23rd and 27th streets.
All buildings of the Altitude Apartments have been evacuated.
The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District is providing assistance. The departments are also receiving support from a helicopter.
This is a developing story.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Former manufacturing employees of Woodgrain in Aurora sue for racial discrimination
EV Academy: New DPS summer program gets hands-on with electric vehicle tech
Anna and Fran Simon: History-making moms share a Denver love story unlike any other
Anna and Fran Simon: A history-making Denver love story unlike any other
Denver City Council to hear proposal for new General Improvement District
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.