BROOMFIELD, Colo. — While drought conditions in Colorado are creating challenges for firefighters on the front lines of blazes burning across the Western Slope, agencies across the state have come together to help contain a number of fires.

The Lee Fire is the largest fire in the state currently, burning more than 100,000 acres. Also in Rio Blanco County, the Elk Fire has burned more than 14,000 acres.

Casey Cheesbrough is the incident commander for both fires.

"Pretty much everything is burning like it's a dead fuel out there on the ground, regardless of being alive or dead," Cheesbrough said. "I think that's the most persistent, the most consistent obstacle, you know. Throw in — since we've been here for the last week — we've had just really dry weather conditions as well. So, everything's just really been set up for for fire growth."

Mike Wille A Meeker resident took this picture of the Lee Fire from over the weekend.

Cheesbrough said there are roughly 1,100 firefighters working both the Lee and Elk Fires.

"Everybody's doing good. Tired. You know, we've been at it a week now, or just a little over a week, with our firefighters. And really, no break. Lot of activity every day, every night," Cheesbrough said. "Things want to burn day and night. So, everybody's busy."

Wildfire Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County creates a firestorm Robert Garrison

Last Monday, North Metro Fire Rescue sent four wildland fire team members with an engine to help fight the Elk Fire. The crew is working 16 hour shifts during the evening while trying to rest during the day, according to Lieutenant and Wildland Coordinator Bill Castonguay.

Front Range firefighters helping with Western Slope wildfires

"Lot of long hours, but it sounds like they're doing a lot of what everybody else is up there," Castonguay said.

The crew is committed to staying for 14 days, and if there is more assistance needed after that, Castonguay said there is always the possibility they send another crew to take their place.

"Usually, we try to provide the fire with what they need, all based on our resources available here in our home unit in the city," Castonguay said. "We definitely have a wildland team, which is about 30 members, but that's in addition to the personnel we have here, so we need to make sure we're staffed here."

Castonguay said the Western Slope is no stranger to fires, adding that the drought conditions this year are similar to what was experienced during the Pine Gulch Fire in 2020.

"I think they're going to see drier conditions and having the fuels that are readily available, it still has big potential for growth," Castonguay said.

Mike Wille The Lee Fire is one of the largest wildfires in state history.

Mike Wille has lived in Meeker for 27 years, and said the Lee Fire is glowing bright orange in the evening, lighting up the entire sky.

"Lived here all my life, and it's definitely on the on the list of drier years," Wille said. "I don't think we're out of the woods yet."

Wille said the local emergency responders have been critical in the fight against the fires. He said it's emblematic of the community in the area — one where everyone helps each other.

According to the Elk and Lee Fire Information Facebook page, the weather and drought conditions on Sunday continued to create challenges for firefighters working the southern section of the Lee Fire. Fire managers are developing a plan for the expected movement of the fire.

The Lee and Elk Fires were started by lightning on August 2.