Gageby Creek Fire burning in southeast Colorado; Fort Lyon evacuation lifted

The evacuation order for Fort Lyon has been lifted as firefighters continue to battle the Gageby Creek Fire in southeast Colorado, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The sheriff's office announced the evacuation of Fort Lyon in a 9:15 p.m. update. The evacuation was then lifted at 11 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the fire has spread south of the railroad tracks and the high winds were making it difficult to gain control.

BCSO did not share an update on the fire's acreage or containment. At 8:50 a.m., the sheriff's office said the Gageby Creek Fire was 1,680 acres and 40% contained.

The Gazette reports that management of the fire was turned over to the state.

The sheriff's office also announced a second fire that sparked north of the Bent/Kiowa county line near County Road 14. One structure was evacuated due to the fire, according to BCSO.

At 10:30 p.m., BCSO said the second fire was 100% contained.

This is a developing story and will be updated.