Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Gageby Creek Fire burning in southeast Colorado; Fort Lyon evacuation lifted

Gageby Creek Fire 4-19-23
Bent County Sheriff's Office
Gageby Creek Fire 4-19-23
Posted at 11:22 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 01:31:14-04

The evacuation order for Fort Lyon has been lifted as firefighters continue to battle the Gageby Creek Fire in southeast Colorado, according to the Bent County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The sheriff's office announced the evacuation of Fort Lyon in a 9:15 p.m. update. The evacuation was then lifted at 11 p.m.

The sheriff's office said the fire has spread south of the railroad tracks and the high winds were making it difficult to gain control.

BCSO did not share an update on the fire's acreage or containment. At 8:50 a.m., the sheriff's office said the Gageby Creek Fire was 1,680 acres and 40% contained.

The Gazette reports that management of the fire was turned over to the state.

The sheriff's office also announced a second fire that sparked north of the Bent/Kiowa county line near County Road 14. One structure was evacuated due to the fire, according to BCSO.

At 10:30 p.m., BCSO said the second fire was 100% contained.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.