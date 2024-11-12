Mandatory evacuations lifted after wildfire burning near Ted's Place is contained

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A wildfire that burned northwest of Fort Collins forced evacuations in the area west of Ted's Place on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office, which is assisting Poudre Fire Authority (PFA), said mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents living in the area on N. County Road 29C around 2:15 p.m. The road is about a mile west of Ted's Place off Poudre Canyon Road.

The mandatory evacuation orders were lifted just before 3 p.m. The fire is contained, PFA said. PFA told Denver7 the fire grew to about 30 acres, while the sheriff's office estimated total acreage between 15 and 30 acres.

About 25 structures were included within the evacuation zone. No structures were damaged and nobody reported any injuries.

PFA said the initial reports of the fire came in around 1 p.m. When authorities arrived, flames were 4 feet tall.

Denver7 Meteorologist Danielle Grant said a cold front is pushing across the Front Range, which is kicking up winds across the foothills and plains.

"Wind gusts will be between 30 and 40 mph through the evening," she said. "Light rain showers are possible through 10 p.m. in northern Colorado. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies will become mostly clear by Wednesday morning."

PFA said this fire served as a good reminder that fire season is year-round.

This is a developing story. Stay with Denver7 for updates.