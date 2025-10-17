First responders contain wildland fire in Boulder County to less than 1 acre

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — First responders quickly responded to a report of a wildland fire in Boulder County on Thursday and contained it to less than an acre.

On Thursday just after 7 p.m., a person called the Boulder County Regional Communications Center to report a wildland fire on U.S. Forest Service land within the county, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office, Sugar Loaf Fire Protection District, Nederland Fire Protection District, Boulder Emergency Squad, and the City of Boulder Fire Rescue all responded to the scene.

Just north of USFS Road 120J — also known as South Switzerland Trail — and near the base of Bald Mountain, first responders found a small fire burning in light foliage. Gusty winds were pushing it east and south, the Sugar Loaf Fire Protection District said.



The crews worked to fully extinguish the fire, which happened around 9 p.m. It grew to just a quarter-acre.

No structures were threatened by the fire. Nobody was injured, the sheriff's office said.

The USFS is investigating the fire and how it started. The case remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.