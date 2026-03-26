Firefighters working to fully extinguish small brush fire south of Carbondale

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are working to extinguish remaining hot spots from a brush fire south of Carbondale on Thursday afternoon.

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District reported at 3:44 p.m. that its crews were at the scene. The fire broke out near Highway 133, north of Sustainable Settings, a nonprofit along the highway that is about 3.5 miles south of Carbondale, the fire department said.

Drivers are asked to be aware of firefighting personnel in the area.

At 4:03 p.m., the fire department provided an update, saying that crews have "knocked down the fire" and are working to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we learn more.