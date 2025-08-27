Burnout has become an issue for firefighters on the front lines of Colorado’s wildfires this summer, according to officials.

A new report from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control shows a shortage of resources in departments across the state, forcing current crews to work longer hours.

“We’re going to do everything we can to protect our communities,” DFPC Section Chief Lisa Pine said. “Burnout is a real issue for the firefighters. With not having somebody there to replace them, or, you know, to get more time off, it's a tough job, and it does take a toll on people when they don't get enough down time.”

The report found Colorado fire departments need over 2,000 firefighters and more than $25 million in equipment over the next two years to meet current needs.

To fill the gap, Pine said Colorado has brought in crews from other states and federal wildland firefighting teams. She said there is currently around a 50/50 split.

“What we we’re concerned about is if everything in the West, Oregon, Washington, California; if everything was burning at the same time, then yes, we probably would struggle a little bit with some of our resources from out of state,” Pine said. “However, that didn't happen, luckily, and so what we've got is a really strong presence to deal with these fires.”

Firefighters facing burnout as Colorado wildfires continue to grow to historic size to historic size

Pine added there are a similar number of resources now as there were in 2020. However then, there was not as much of a shortage as the historic Pine Gulch Fire became Colorado’s third-largest ever.

Pine said the question moving forward is funding.

More than 80% of Colorado’s wildland firefighting efforts comes from property and sales tax — both of which are lower than where they normally are.