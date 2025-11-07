Firefighters battling 5,500-acre fire in Fort Carson that began from training exercise

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A fire that began from a training exercise in Fort Carson has grown to over 5,000 acres, officials at the military base confirmed with Denver7 Thursday night.

The fire, which grew due to a combination of warm temperatures and wind, was last mapped at 5,500 acres in size by Friday morning. It is currently 25% contained, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Fort Carson officials told Dener7 firefighters were contained to contain the blaze to within the alarge impact area and are continuing to assess mitigation strategies to bring it under containment.

No injuries or damage have so far been reported.