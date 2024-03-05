Watch Now
Fire chief in Texas city hit hard by wildfires dies while fighting a structure blaze

A wildfire spreading across the Texas Panhandle became the largest in state history Thursday, growing to nearly 1,700 square miles (4,400 square kilometers) of scorched rural ranchlands and destroyed homes.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 05, 2024
FRITCH, Texas (AP) — A Texas fire chief whose small town was among the hardest hit last week by historic blazes sweeping across the Panhandle died Tuesday while fighting a structure fire, authorities said.

Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith was the first at the scene of the fire and died from his injuries after being transported to a local hospital, the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.

Fritch Fire Chief Zeb Smith death

It was unclear how the fire began or whether it was related to wildfires that firefighters are still trying to extinguish across the Panhandle, which includes the largest wildfire in Texas history.

The announcement came hours before Republican Gov. Greg Abbott was expected to meet with firefighters in Canadian, another town that's experienced heavy destruction.

A wildfire scorching the Texas Panhandle has grown to the largest in state history

An official has said that Fitch's northern edge was hit by a devastating wildfire in 2014, while last week’s blaze burned mostly to the south of the town, sparing the residents who live in the heart of the community.

