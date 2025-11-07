Fire burning on Fort Carson explodes from 200 to 4,000 acres on Thursday

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA — A fire at Fort Carson continues to burn this morning after rapidly expanding from approximately 200 acres to nearly 4,000 acres due to warm temperatures and wind conditions.

As of Friday morning, crews on scene say there is very little active fire and have now determined the burn to be roughly 4,000 acres. Thursday evening, crews estimated the fire was burning between 5,000 and 7,000 acres.

The fire is located in Fort Carson's training area, according to Fort Carson officials. Smoke was visible again yesterday as the blaze grew significantly larger. Officials say that people should still expect to see some smoke in the area Friday.

Fort Carson firefighters are currently working to contain the fire and assess mitigation strategies to prevent further spread.

The dramatic increase in fire size occurred over a single day, with weather conditions contributing to the rapid expansion of the burned area. At this time, there are no threats to the public from the blaze.

