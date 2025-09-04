Evacuations underway near W. 84th Place and Quaker Circle in Arvada due to brush fire

ARVADA, Colo. — Evacuations were underway for some homes south of Welton Reservoir in northwest Arvada early Thursday afternoon after a brush fire ignited in the area.

Residents off W. 84th Place at Quaker Circle and Quartz Street were ordered to evacuate immediately, while nearby homes off 84th Place “should prepare to evacuate,” officers with the Arvada Police Department said in a social media post shortly after 1 p.m.

In an follow-up post, police said residents in Leyden Ranch from Orion Way to Moss Circle should be prepared to evacuate.

Some homes in the area are being evacuated. Evacuation order for 82nd Avenue and Quaker Street. Leave this area now. pic.twitter.com/UX3Z1gIyRt — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 4, 2025

Arvada police said in an update by about 1:45 p.m. that fire officials had full containment of the blaze, though they did not say whether evacuation orders were still in place.

Denver7’s Adria Iraheta is on her way to gather more information.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.