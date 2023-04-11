Watch Now
Evacuations remain in place for Trujillo Creek Fire in Las Animas County

Posted at 2:03 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 17:52:49-04

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Trujillo Creek Fire has burned more than 100 acres in Las Animas County and is 0% contained as of Tuesday morning.

The Las Animas County Sheriff's Office said it destroyed one structure, though it was not clear if it was a residence.

It is burning at the bottom of the Spanish Peaks.

All residents in Mauricio Canyon and along Trujillo Creek are under a mandatory evacuation. The evacuations remained in effect as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Denver7's news partner KOAA, officials believe the fire was caused by a person or people.

Colorado's Office of Emergency Management responded to the fire in addition to local firefighters from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Spanish Peaks Bon Carbo Fire Department, Hoehne Fire Department, Trinidad Fire Department, Fishers Peak Fire Department, Stonewall Fire Department, Pinon Canyon Canyon Fire Department, La Veta Fire Department, and Huerfano County Fire.

