Evacuations remain in place for Eagle County fire burning near Ruedi Reservoir

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations remained in place late Tuesday evening for a wildfire burning near Ruedi Reservoir in Eagle County, near the Pitkin County line.

The fire is burning mostly on White River National Forest land, however an evacuation order is impacting the Eagle County section of Eagle-Thomasville Road, also called Crooked Creek Pass, north of Thomasville.

Eagle County

"It is no longer safe to be in this location," the county said at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire has burned 15 acres as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The agencies involved have named it both the Thomasville Fire and Spring Creek Fire. Denver7 is working to confirm its official name, as well as the latest on its size and possible containment.

Crews from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit, Aspen Fire, and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, as well as aerial resources, have all responded to the fire.

The Vail Public Safety Communications Center first received a report about the fire at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday. During the afternoon hours, first responders were not able to begin to extinguish the fire due to wind and challenging terrain.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A red flag warning is in place in this are through 10 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.