Evacuations lifted near Colorado City as new fire burning in Pueblo County is 100% contained

Evacuation orders near Colorado City were lifted as a new wildfire first reported Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. was contained.

Evacuations lifted around 5:05 p.m., and the fire was 100% contained at 6 acres by 5:20 p.m., according to the Pueblo County sheriff's office.

Mandatory evacuations were in place in for residents in the area half a mile west of Crow Cutoff Road and northeast of Bodurant Road, per the Pueblo County sheriff's office.

A reception center for those who have been evacuated was open at the Pueblo County Parks and Recreation building at 1650 Cooper Place, but sheriff's office officials said the center was standing down as evacuations were lifted.

The fire, dubbed the Sikes Ranch Fire, burned just east of the Aspen Acres burn area and north of Colorado City in Pueblo County.

Information on the origin and cause has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more