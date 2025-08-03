Evacuations ordered in Garfield County wildfire

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders after a wildfire broke out Sunday near Carbondale.

Residents in the Panorama Subdivision and areas cast of County Road 100 to Upper Cattle Creek Road are being asked to evacuate.

Roaring Fork High School is the evacuation center.

The 80-acre Coulter Creek Fire, as it is being called, was first reported around noon Sunday.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Firefighters with the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District are responding and multiple ground and air resources are on scene.

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District

The district is asking residents to avoid the area of County Road 100, County Road 115, County Road 113, and the Missouri Heights area to allow firefighters to work.

There have been no reports of structural loss or injuries.

Anyone under evacuation needing to move livestock to safety can call Alpine Equine Hospital at 970-366-1320.

Crews are fighting multiple wildfires on the Western Slope, the largest of which is the Turner Gulch Fire burning off Highway 141 northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County.