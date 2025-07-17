Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evacuations ordered for some residents south of I-70 between Parachute and Rulison due to active wildfire

Highway 6 is closed in both directions between Parachute and Rulison (mile markers 77 and 83)
Evacuation orders are in place for some residents along County Road 309 south of I-70 between Parachute and Rulison due to an active wildfire burning in the area Thursday afternoon.
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuation orders are in place for some residents along County Road 309 south of I-70 between Parachute and Rulison due to an active wildfire burning in the area Thursday afternoon.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post evacuation orders were in effect for residents living within a one-mile radius of 800 County Road 309 due to the wildfire, which was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Few details about the fire were immediately available, but deputies said road closures were also in place along both directions of Highway 6 between Parachute and Rulison (mile markers 77 and 83).

This is a developing story and will be updated.

