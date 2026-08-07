Evacuations ordered as Elk Fire burning in Hinsdale County continues to grow

The Elk Fire burning in Hinsdale County prompted evacuation orders Friday as the fire continues to grow.

The lightning-caused fire was first reported nearly a month ago on July 9. It is burning seven miles northwest of Lake City. The blaze is 5,117 acres and 40% contained, according to a 9:40 a.m. update from the incident management team.

Mandatory evacuations are in place in the following areas:



San Juan Springs Subdivision in zone E003A, which runs from San Juan Springs Drive north and west of Highway 149 to Independence Gulch Trailhead.

Evacuation Zone 2 around the Elk Fire

"Anyone living in San Juan Springs on San Juan Springs Drive, Rocky Springs Drive, Silver Springs Drive, Elk Road, Deer Trail or Eagle Drive are now under a GO NOW evacuation notice," a post from the county just before 9 a.m. said.

For the most up-to-date evacuation map, visit this site.

Other areas, including downtown Lake City, were put on "Get Set" status Friday.

Officials said there is no reason to wait for an evacuation order to leave, and that anyone in areas under pre-evacuation status should leave if they feel unsafe.

The following areas are now under Get Set status, according to the county:



Zone E014, located in downtown Lake City, runs from the Country Store to the Henson Creek Bridge at the south end of Lake City, from Bluff Street to the Lake Fork of the Gunnison River, on both sides of Highway 149.

Zone E004, including San Juan Ranch Estates to Valley Ranches

Zone E016, located west of Lake Fork of Gunnison River, including the Ball Flats neighborhood and Lake City Heights subdivision

Zone E013, running from Henson Creek Bridge south of Lake City south to Pleasant View properties

Zone E012, located to the west of downtown Lake City and borders CR 20 to Nellie Creek Road

Zones E003B will remain in GET SET (YELLOW) status. This zone includes lands on the west side of Highway 149, including the north side of Pete’s Lake, Ocean Wave Drive and the Riverside subdivision.

Zones E005 and E006 on the west and east side of H149 north of Lake City remain in Get Set status.

Officials said those who are evacuating should go north toward Gunnison or south of Lake City. An evacuation center is open at The Lake City Armory at 230 N. Bluff Street.

The Elk Fire has also prompted forest closures within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison national forests. For updated forest closure information visit this site. Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office closures can be found here.

Hinsdale County also issued an emergency declaration for unincorporated areas of the county, activating the county's emergency operations plan, according to an 11:40 a.m. post.

A community meeting is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Lake City Community School, 614 Silver St., Lake City.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more