Evacuation orders lifted near Jubilee Trail in Pine after firefighters contain 2-acre wildfire

PINE, Colo. — Evacuation orders for residents near the Jubilee Trail in Pine have been called off after crews were able to quickly get a handle on a "slow-moving grass fire" in the area early Friday afternoon.

The Jubilee Fire was reported at around 12:39 p.m. and was estimated to be about two acres in size. Footage from AirTracker7 showed the blaze had come very close to a structure, though deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately say in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, if any structures were threatened by the blaze.



This still image taken from AirTracker7 video shows how close the fire came to a structure, which can be seen on the left-hand side of the image.

AirTracker7

Residents in the area were told they should expect to see lot of smoke as crews battled the flames.

By 12:56 p.m., Jeffco deputies said in a follow-up social media post that the fire had been contained and that a mop up was in progress. No structures were lost.

The area will be under a fire weather watch starting Saturday through the evening for wind and low relative humidity, conditions that will be favorable for rapid fire spread, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Residents were urged to avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.