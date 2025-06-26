Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Evacuations in effect southwest of Rifle as brush fire burns in Garfield County

Denver7 has learned pre-evacuation notices are starting at County Road 239
RULISON, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for residents southwest of Rifle as a brush fire burns in Garfield County Thursday afternoon.

Evacuations are in place about a mile west and east from the intersection of County Road 309 and 320, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Pre-evacuation notices are starting at County Road 239.

Deputies urged residents on the west side of the evacuated intersection to head to the Parachute Fairgrounds. Those on the east side should get to the Garfield County Fairgrounds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

