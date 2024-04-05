Evacuation orders issued for fire burning southeast of Falcon Friday afternoon

EL PASO COUNTY — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to a structure fire burning southeast of Falcon.

Evacuations have been issued 5-mile radius of Jones Road and Murr Road near Falcon due to a wildland fire on Murr Rd according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

EPSO deputies and Wildland Fire are assisting @FalconFireDept with evacuations in the area of Murr Road west to Peerless Farms and south of Murr Road to Falcon HWY. Falcon fire is the lead agency. Please stay clear of the areas. — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 5, 2024

According to the fire department, they are responding to the area of 4766 Murr Road.

CHFD Brush 1341 & Chief 1300 responding mutual aid to a structure fire in Falcon, 4700 block of Murr Rd — Cimarron Hills FD (@CimHillsFD) April 5, 2024

At the time of publishing this article, it is unclear what is burning or if it is spreading.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. News5 has a crew at the scene working to learn more.

