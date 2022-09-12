Evacuation order quickly lifted for wildland fire in Teller County

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation order was issued and quickly lifted for Irwin Drive and Merrywood Lane in Teller County for a report of a wildfire, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Renee Bunting, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, reported a wildland fire burning near Irwin Drive near Merrywood Lane around 12:15 p.m.

Everyone in the immediate area was ordered to evacuate. By 12:40 p.m., Bunting reported the evacuation order had been lifted.

EVACUATION ORDER for Irwin Drive due to a wildland fire near Irwin. Everyone in this area is ordered to evacuate immediately. For more info, monitor local media. The closest major intersection is Irwin Drive and Merrywood Ln All residences that live on Irwin Drive and Marrywood L — Lieutenant Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) September 12, 2022

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.