Evacuation order quickly lifted for wildland fire in Teller County

Posted at 12:37 PM, Sep 12, 2022
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation order was issued and quickly lifted for Irwin Drive and Merrywood Lane in Teller County for a report of a wildfire, according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Renee Bunting, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, reported a wildland fire burning near Irwin Drive near Merrywood Lane around 12:15 p.m.

Everyone in the immediate area was ordered to evacuate. By 12:40 p.m., Bunting reported the evacuation order had been lifted.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

