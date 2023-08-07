Dry Lake Fire in San Juan National Forest reaches 1,372 acres, almost 50% containment

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Containment is nearing 50% as the 1,372-acre Dry Lake Fire continues to burn in the San Juan National Forest land northeast of Bayfield.

The Dry Lake Fire broke out after a lightning strike on Aug. 1 in the First Notch area of the Columbine District. This is about 10 miles northeast of Bayfield.

It did not grow on Sunday, according to authorities with the San Juan National Forest. Firefighters are patrolling the perimeter and the fire is not expected to expand anymore.

Vegetation will continue to smolder and burn in the area, but smoke is expected to decrease this week.

Travelers along US Highway 160 between Bayfield and Pagosa Springs may notice smoke in the area. Residents in Ignacio and Archuleta counties may see the same.

The Upper Pine River Fire Protection, Los Pinos Fire District, Durango Fire & Rescue, and departments from Idaho, Missouri, South Dakota, and eastern Colorado responded to help with this fire.

In addition to this fire, the San Juan National Forest is also monitoring the 19-acre Quartz Fire, which is burning three miles into the south San Juan Wilderness. Firefighters have not been able to directly engage with this fire because of its remote location, difficult terrain and the fire's behavior. Instead, fire managers are creating a plan to suppress it if its moves into terrain that's more accessible.

The fire is "highly visible" from Pagosa Springs, but is expected to stay in the remote area, the National Forest said.