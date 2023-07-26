Crews working around new fire southwest of Parachute

PARACHUTE, Colo. — Firefighters are working to control a brush fire near Interstate 70 southwest of Parachute.

The Parachute Police Department said at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday that a new fire had broken out around milemarker 70 on I-70. About an hour later, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 from Debeque to West Parachute. Around 10:15 p.m., CDOT was able to reopen the left lane. Westbound lanes stayed open.

Parachute Police Department

Specific information on the size and cause of the fire or possible evacuations is not yet available.

This is separate from the Spring Creek Fire, which is burning south of Parachute. As of the last available update on July 19, that fire is 3,256 acres and 72% contained.

This is a developing story and will be updated.