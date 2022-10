DENVER — Crews from Boulder Fire-Rescue and the local sheriff's office are responding to a small grass fire burning north of Boulder.

The fire was first reported at 2:20 p.m. around N. Lakeridge Trail and Allens Lake.



As of 2:30 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said no structures are involved and no evacuations have been ordered.

The Boulder Emergency Squad is also responding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.