Crews on ground, air responding to new Mesa County fire

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A new fire that sparked Wednesday evening about 10 miles north of Gateway in Mesa County has burned about 84 acres, according to the incident management team.

The fire has been named the Two Track Fire, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit. It is burning on Bureau of Land Management land.

Crews on the ground and in aircraft are working to get flame retardant around the fire. Large air tankers, single-engine air tankers and a Type-1 helicopter are working around the scene, the incident management team said.

The location is difficult to access.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

The cause of the fire is unknown.

"As dry and windy conditions continue across the western slope, these incidents serve as an important reminder that fire can spread quickly," the incident management team said. "Please use extreme caution if you plan to spend time outdoors and follow current fire restrictions."