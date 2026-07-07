CPW: Look out for wildlife in unexpected places as fires burn across state — and leave them alone

As wildfires burn across the state, one state agency is warning about animal encounters in unexpected places.

"It is imperative that you leave them alone," Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southwest Region officials wrote in a post. "They are resilient and possess remarkable survival instincts to navigate this challenge."

The agency said wildlife — including deer, elk, moose and bears — might be spotted on roads, trails and in neighborhoods.

"You’re gonna notice more wildlife around with these fires burning," the agency wrote in another post, sharing a photo of an elk herd hiding out from the Gold Mountain Fire.

Ridgway State Park Operations Manager Nolan Tappenden/CPW "Check out this herd of elk hiding out from the Gold Mountain Fire," CPW SW Region wrote in a July 4, 2026 post.

CPW shared the following tips as animals are displaced by fires:

• Give them space: Never approach, corner, or attempt to rescue a wild animal yourself.

• Leash your pets: Keep dogs securely on a leash to prevent stressful or dangerous interactions.

• Drive with caution: Slow down on roads, as smoke and fear drive animals across highways.

• Keep wildlife wild: Do not offer food to wildlife. Feeding them is illegal, attracts other nuisance animals to your yard, and increases the spread of disease. Place a shallow bowl of water at your property boundary instead.

• Report injuries: To report an injured animal, call the CPW area wildlife office nearest you.

Officials also warned that bear activity could increase.

"Because human-bear conflicts are already high this year, it is vital to be bear-prepared," the post said.

That means never feeding or approaching bears, securing garbage, cleaning and storing grills and removing bird feeders. See the full list of "At-Home BearWise® Basics" here.

◼️ MORE | Extensive Denver7 coverage of other Colorado wildfires

