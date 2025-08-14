Community rallies to support 87-year-old man who lost his Meeker home in the Elk Fire

MEEKER, Colo. — Firefighters are making progress on the Elk Fire near Meeker, which has burned over 14,000 acres and is 75% contained as of Wednesday evening.

Two homes and two outbuildings have been destroyed in the fire, according to officials in Rio Blanco County. One of those homes belonged to 87-year-old Bob Kydd.

"Bob is a character," Rachel Wix said of Kydd. "You could kind of imagine someone out of like a children's book."

Rachel and her husband, Ryan Wix, are family friends of Kydd. Ryan grew up on a neighboring property.

"He is really sharp. He's a brilliant guy," Ryan told Denver7. "He's got a lot of years of wisdom to share."

Ryan and Rachel Wix Bob Kydd's Meeker home was lost in the Elk Fire.

The Elk Fire was sparked by lightning on August 2. Kydd's close friends told Denver7 that his home burned the following day.

"Things grew rapidly and moved over the ridge with the winds," Ryan explained. "Basically enveloped his place and destroyed it all."

Initially, Ryan said Kydd was hopeful, believing some of his possessions may have survived. However, the home and everything inside it were a total loss.

"What makes it difficult for Bob, just given his age and his independence, he's certainly not one to ask for help, but starting over at 87 without the ability to work or provide more of an income and really start from ground zero... He's certainly somebody that's in need," Ryan said.

Ryan & Rachel Wix Bob Kydd's community is working to support him during this incredibly difficult time.

So, the Wix family started a fundraiser to help support Kydd.

"Obviously, there's a lot of people in need, but Bob's special to our heart, and we think he's certainly deserving of living out his life where he loves," Rachel said.

The two believe Kydd will want to continue living in the community he calls home.

"The only place he really wants to be is up on the hill," Ryan said. "If we could get some humble accommodations back up there for Bob — that's kind of what he had to begin with — I think he'd be happy with something like that to get back to."

Those interested in helping Kydd can donate to his GoFundMe, which says the money will be used for temporary housing, replacing essential items, and cleaning up what is left behind. The fundraiser will also help Kydd through the "long process of creating something that feels like home."