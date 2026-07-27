Colorado Wildlife Relief: How you can help communities impacted

DENVER — As wildfires continue to burn across Colorado, families in impacted areas are facing evacuations, damage and uncertainty. Denver7 is committed to not only shining a light on their experiences but to help them navigate what’s next.

That’s why Denver7 is partnering with fellow Scripps-owned stations across Colorado to support relief and recovery efforts for those impacted by the fires. We’ve come together to establish the Colorado Wildlife Relief effort and we welcome you to donate.

Every dollar raised will stay right here in Colorado to help families in their recovery.

You can use the form below to securely donate or text the word “Fires” to 50155.

Denver7 will keep you updated on these efforts and share stories of recovery and hope.Thank you for considering donating to the Colorado Wildlife Relief effort.