Colorado Wildfires: Containment grows in West Slope wildfires

DENVER — Fire containment has increased in most of the wildfires burning on Colorado’s Western Slope as firefighters get a handle on the multiple blazes that have charred thousands of acres and damaged infrastructure.

More than 30,000 acres are burning in at least five separate wildfires in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose counties, as well as in parts of eastern Utah.

At least four of the fires were sparked by lightning from one single weather event on July 10. Most of the Western Slope is under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

No lives have been lost, but several structures, including national park infrastructure, have been damaged or destroyed.

Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster declaration for the fires on July 13, which frees up state and federal resources.

South Rim Fire

Size: 4,251 acres

Contained: 14%

First reported: 7/10

Cause: ⚡️

The South Rim Fire, burning inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, has damaged or destroyed multiple buildings and facilities, including the South Rim Campground and numerous bathrooms and overlooks throughout the park.

However, park officials stated that initial assessments have determined that the South Rim Visitor Center, the administration building, and the entrance booth were spared from the fire.

The lightning-sparked South Rim Fire has led to evacuations of the national park and nearby areas, including Bostwick Park and residents on N73, N74, and O74 roads. Highway 437 is closed at Highway 50.

The national park remains closed as more than 300 firefighters continue the battle against the blaze with a variety of resources, including two aircraft, five crews, eight engines, two dozers, and four water tenders.

Aircraft filling from Blue Mesa Reservoir has forced the closure of the reservoir to both motorized and non-motorized boats west of Middle Bridge.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, located primarily in Montrose County, is situated nine miles east of the city of Montrose.

Sowbelly Fire

Size: 2,274 acres

Contained: 50%

First reported: 7/10

Cause: ⚡️

The 2,274-acre Sowbelly Fire is burning in the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area in Delta and Mesa counties.

The lightning-caused fire is 50% contained and was first reported on July 10.

There are currently no evacuations in place, and no structures have been reported lost.

Firefighters on Saturday reported more progress was made in securing a perimeter line, and said the fire is creeping and smoldering.

Crews continue to mop up gaining access deeper into the wilderness looking for hotspots.

Wright Draw Fire

Size: 448 acres

Contained: 0%

First reported: 7/10

Cause: ⚡️

The 448-acre Wright Draw Fire is burning off Highway 141, northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County.

Evacuations are in place on land along Highway 141, between mile markers 120-124. An evacuation center has been set up at the Clifton Community Center.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

In a Saturday update, fire officials said crews are making progress in establishing containment features around the fire as structure preparation from the past few days continues.

Turner Gulch Fire

Size: 15,413 acres

Contained: 34%

First reported: 7/10

Cause: ⚡️

The Turner Gulch Fire, burning off Highway 141 northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County, is the largest of the Colorado wildfires at more than 15,000 acres.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Evacuations are in place on land along Highway 141, between mile markers 120-124 and 128-131.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Clifton Community Center.

In a Saturday update, fire officials said tough terrain continues to present access challenges for firefighters.

Division supervisors and hotshot crew leadership are flying over the west edge of the fire to formulate an action plan for the remaining uncontained fireline.

Deer Creek Fire

Size: 15,892 acres

Contained: 34%

First reported: 7/10

Cause: Under investigation

More than 500 firefighters are battling the Deer Creek Fire, which is primarily burning in eastern Utah but has also extended into parts of Montrose County.

Areas of San Juan County, Utah, and Montrose County are under an evacuation order.

However, some residents who were previously evacuated are returning to their homes, as additional cloud cover and isolated wet rain provided firefighters with favorable conditions on Friday.

There is no information available on any structural loss at this time.

