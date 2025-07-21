Colorado wildfires: Containment continues in Western Slope wildfires

DENVER — Fire containment continues to increase in most of the wildfires burning on Colorado’s Western Slope as firefighters get a handle on the multiple blazes that have charred thousands of acres and damaged infrastructure.

More than 30,000 acres are burning in at least five separate wildfires in Delta, Mesa, and Montrose counties, as well as in parts of eastern Utah.

At least four of the fires were sparked by lightning from one single weather event on July 10. Most of the Western Slope is under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Robert Garrison/Denver7

No lives have been lost, but several structures, including national park infrastructure, have been damaged or destroyed.

Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster declaration for the fires on July 13, which frees up state and federal resources.

South Rim Fire

Size: 4,220 acres

Contained: 31%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

The South Rim Fire, burning inside Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, has damaged or destroyed multiple buildings and facilities, including the South Rim Campground and numerous bathrooms and overlooks throughout the park.

However, park officials stated that initial assessments have determined that the South Rim Visitor Center, the administration building, and the entrance booth were spared from the fire.

The lightning-sparked South Rim Fire has led to evacuations of the national park and nearby areas, including Bostwick Park and residents on N73, N74, and O74 roads. Highway 437 is closed at Highway 50.

The national park remains closed as more than 300 firefighters continue the battle against the blaze with a variety of resources, including two aircraft, five crews, eight engines, two dozers, and four water tenders.

Inciweb

On Sunday, firefighters were able to dig fireline directly next to the edge of the fire perimeter in the northwest corner of the fire area. Crews also removed areas of heat at the edge of the fire on the southern and southwestern portions of the fire, and continued to patrol the west side of the fire searching for any remaining sources of heat.

Firefighters on Monday will continue to dig fireline to remove vegetation next to the edge of the burnt area, with aerial resources assisting ground crews in removing heat from this area of the fire as needed. Along the west and southwest sides of the fire, firefighters will continue monitoring the containment lines and remove any areas of heat. Crews will also patrol containment lines to eliminate any hotspots and patrol where structure protection work has been completed.

Aircraft filling from Blue Mesa Reservoir has forced the closure of the reservoir to both motorized and non-motorized boats west of Middle Bridge.

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, located primarily in Montrose County, is situated nine miles east of the city of Montrose.

Sowbelly Fire

Size: 2,274 acres

Contained: 70%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area

The 2,274-acre Sowbelly Fire is burning in the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness Area in Delta and Mesa counties.

On Sunday, more progress was made in securing the fire perimeter, which helped firefighters reach 70% containment. The fire continues to smolder in place, and crews are utilizing direct tactics in the wilderness and continue to mop up hot spots and patrol fireline.

InciWeb

Firefighters will continue to use indirect and direct tactics to keep fire north of the ZS road and limit fire spread further into Escalante Canyon as they identify potential holding features to the north while limiting impacts to the Dominguez Canyon Wilderness.

There are currently no evacuations in place, and no structures have been reported lost.

Wright Draw Fire

Size: 466 acres

Contained: 51%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway

The 448-acre Wright Draw Fire is burning off Highway 141, northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County.

Evacuations are in place on land along Highway 141, between mile markers 120-124. An evacuation center has been set up at the Clifton Community Center.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office

In a Monday update, fire officials said fighters and bulldozers have been able to bring fire lines around the north side of the fire and are looking to capitalize on opportunities to continue back to the southeast, but added firefighters are unable to hike up the North Fork West Creek drainage, limiting containment options from the southeast.

Crews have also been completing structure protection measures in the surrounding area and have nearly completed structure preparation north of the fire on Piñon Mesa.

Turner Gulch Fire

Size: 15,737 acres

Contained: 34%

First reported: July 10

Cause: ⚡️

Location: 8 miles northeast of Gateway

The Turner Gulch Fire, burning off Highway 141 northeast of the town of Gateway in Mesa County, is the largest of the Colorado wildfires at nearly 16,000 acres.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been lost.

Evacuations are in place on land along Highway 141, between mile markers 120-124 and 128-131.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Clifton Community Center.

InciWeb

In a Monday update, officials said fire managers will conduct additional reconnaissance and evaluate options for containing the steep, rocky section that remains uncontained as they work to increase containment along the Highway 141.

Fire officials said bulldozer operations and direct line construction were progressing along from NFSR 403 across a patch of private land to connect with improved roads and trails near Gill Creek. They added that fire operations will continue for several more operational periods, utilizing drones to perform aerial ignitions within the triangle made by trails 637, NFSR 416, and the south flank of the fire. The goal is to continue establish containment lines.

Deer Creek Fire

Size: 17,123 acres

Contained: 30%

First reported: July 10

Cause: Under investigation

Location: 1 Mile North of Old La Sal

Nearly 600 firefighters are battling the Deer Creek Fire, which is primarily burning in eastern Utah but has also extended into parts of Montrose County.

Areas of San Juan County, Utah, and Montrose County are under an evacuation order.

However, some residents who were previously evacuated are returning to their homes, as additional cloud cover and isolated wet rain provided firefighters with favorable conditions on Friday.

InciWeb

In a Monday update, officials said that firefighter gained additional containment on the fire along the Upper Two Mile Road and along Highway 46 close to the Utah/Colorado border.

Priorities will include continued patrol and monitoring along the western and northern flanks of the fire, with attention to potential heat sources near containment lines. On the eastern edge of the fire, if favorable weather and fuel conditions allow, firing operations will be implemented to consume remaining interior live vegetation within the established perimeter. On the southeast side of the fire, crews will be constructing a direct handline at the fire’s edge and extinguishing hot spots along the line.

There is no information available on any structural loss at this time.

