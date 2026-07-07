Colorado marks 32 years since Storm King tragedy as state mourns 3 firefighters killed in Snyder Fire

DENVER — Monday marks 32 years since the deadly South Canyon Fire on Storm King Mountain near Glenwood Springs.

Fourteen wildland firefighters lost their lives battling the blaze on July 6, 1994.

Twelve firefighters were overtaken by the fast-moving wildfire and died while trying to escape, while two helitack firefighters were also killed fleeing the blaze.

The victims included members of the Prineville Hotshots, Missoula and McCall Smokejumpers, and helitack crews, all of whom are being remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

The names of the 14 victims are as follows:



Kathi Beck

Tamera Bickett

Scott Blecha

Levi Brinkley

Robert Browning, Jr.

Douglas Dunbar

Terri Hagen

Bonnie Holtby

Rob Johnson

Jon Kelso

Don Mackey

Roger Roth

Jim Thrash

Richard Tyler

The anniversary of the Storm King Mountain fire comes as Colorado continues to grieve another loss.

Federal firefighters Emily Barker, 38, Nick Hutcherson, 27, and Sydney Watson, 27, were killed June 27 fighting the more than 30,000-acre Snyder Fire on the Colorado-Utah state line.

Authorities said they were trying to shield themselves from flames by deploying tent-like shelters when they were overcome.

