Colorado lawmakers hope to boost firefighting workforce due to warming climate's impact on wildfire risk

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Wildfire risks are expected to increase in the years ahead in Colorado due to a warming climate, so state lawmakers are now exploring ways to help mitigate future impacts.

Those who haven't visited Alderfer/Three Sisters Park in Jefferson County recently may notice it looks a little different these days, with many of the trees that used to adorn the landscape gone.

Steve Murdock with Jefferson County Open Space told Denver7 Thursday it was part of a major mitigation project completed earlier this year.

“Thinning these forests out leads to resilience,” said Murdock. “The trees that we keep out here are better able to withstand that fire that is inevitably going to come through.”

Thinning trees removes some of the fuel that wildfires depend on to intensify and grow, helping firefighters protect nearby homes and roadways that serve as escape routes.

"We live in an environment that was designed to burn, and we have to be aware of those risks,” said Jessica Moore, the wildland fire coordinator for Evergreen Fire and Rescue. “We're working against the clock. We've been incredibly lucky in this area, in particular to avoid any major catastrophic wildfires.”

On Thursday, Moore and Murdock gave local, county and state leaders a tour of the Alderfer/Three Sisters Park mitigation project, including members of the legislature’s wildfire matters review committee.

KMGH-TV Local, county and state leaders tour Aldefer/Three Sisters Park mitigation project in Evergreen.

"We've been hearing from different departments and agencies about what kind of things they need in this space,” said State Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Littleton, who chairs the committee.

One area they’re focused on is easing the burden on firefighters, who are spread thin.

A 2023 state report found Colorado needs about 1,100 firefighters and 1,300 volunteer firefighters. But filling that gap won't be easy.

“We have severe constraints on our budget at the state level,” Cutter said. “And so, we're really trying to find that right balance between suppression, mitigation, detection, workforce.”

The committee recently advanced legislation to boost the forestry workforce, promote firefighting opportunities, and strengthen wildfire prevention and mitigation efforts.

One of the bills the committee advanced would also provide $7.5 million to study and develop artificial intelligence applications to help with fires.

A.I. technology can be used in a variety of ways to prevent and fight fires.

But Cutter has doubts about the bill, given the tight budget.

“I’m not sure that it’s going to pass to be honest with you,” Cutter said. “We’ve got a $920 million plus deficit in our budget, so I’m not sure really what path forward that bill will have or not.”

The Legislative Council will review proposals submitted by the Wildfire Matters Review Committee in the coming weeks.

If approved, the bills will be introduced in next year’s legislative session.