Chaffee County Sheriff's Office probes deliberate attempt to ignite wildfire near Clear Creek Reservoir

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado authorities are looking for an attempted arson suspect who they said tried to start a forest fire in Chaffee County.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said the attempted arson was discovered Sunday west of Clear Creek Reservoir along County Road 390.

Forest Service firefighters on routine patrol found several trees that had been intentionally burned on private land bordering National Forest land, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said an unknown person used what the sheriff's office said was most likely gasoline to ignite two trees and rigged a third with a plastic bottle filled with accelerant, which fortunately never ignited.

The sheriff’s office said it's working to identify the suspect and is urging anyone with information in the case to contact it at 719-539-2596.

They also advise the public to stay vigilant in the backcountry and report suspicious activity.

“This is behavior we obviously have zero tolerance for and we will use all resources available to us to protect life and property. To whomever is responsible, rethink your motives and please consider all the innocence you are placing in danger," Sheriff Andy Rohrich said in a news release.