Pre‑evacuation notice lifted after crews contain grass fire at Broomfield Drone Park

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A small grass fire at Broomfield Drone Park on Monday afternoon briefly prompted a pre-evacuation notice for nearby residents.

The notice was lifted after firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The park is located at the intersection of W. 144th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard in Broomfield.

North Metro Fire crews battled the blaze, the cause of which remains under investigation.

Crews will remain on scene to monitor and extinguish any remaining hotspots, Broomfield police said.

No other details were immediately available.