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Crews battle 10-acre wildfire in Eagle County

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Eagle County Sheriff's Office
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EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are working to contain a 10-acre wildfire burning in Eagle County Thursday.

The fire is burning along Squaw Creek Road and was first reported Thursday morning.

There are no evacuation orders currently, but the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said Cordillera residents may leave but will not be allowed back into the area at this time.

No structure loss or injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

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