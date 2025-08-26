West entrance of Colorado National Monument to be closed for a brief time Wednesday

COLORADO NATIONAL MONUMENT — It’s not quite a large boulder the size of a small boulder, but it’s a hazard nonetheless – which is why National Park Service staff will briefly close the west entrance of the Colorado National Monument Wednesday.

The temporary closure will affect the west entrance (Fruita) to the park from 7 a.m. to noon. It’s being done to remove a “hazard rock” located near one of the paved roads, NPS staff said in a social media post.

The Visitor Center and Campground will remain open.

Colorado National Monument

“NPS staff recently identified a hazard boulder with potential to fall into the roadway along the west side of Rim Rock Drive in northern Fruita Canyon. Last week, this was elevated to an emergency rock removal contract,” staff wrote.

The majority of the park will remain accessible throughout the emergency removal operation and vehicles will be able to turn around at the Visitor Center or Saddlehorn Campground and Picnic Area, NPS staff said.