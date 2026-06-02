Two teenage boys arrested for stealing a truck in Grand Junction, Mesa County deputies say

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Two teenage boys were arrested Monday after stealing a truck in Grand Junction, according to deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stolen truck on D ½ Road near the intersection with 29 Road at approximately 4:20 p.m. The owner of the truck told deputies his vehicle had been missing since about 11 a.m. or perhaps earlier in the day.

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Investigative work helped deputies pin the vehicle down to a possible location near Loma, and deputies were able to find it traveling near M and 12 Roads.

A high-risk stop was then performed and the two teenage boys were taken into custody, according to a news release. Their identities will not be released since the boys are minors.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned the vehicle had traveled extensively between Clifton and Loma.

Deputies said the Fruita Police Department responded to a call of an erratic driver around noon and found the vehicle, which had not been yet reported as stolen, abandoned in a parking lot near Highway 340 and Jurassic Court. The teenagers later returned to the vehicle and continued their escapade, according to the release.

The vehicle was returned to its owner by 6 p.m. once the investigation was complete, deputies said.