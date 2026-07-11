Small plane crashes south of Grand Junction in remote area; both people aboard both walk away

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Two people walked away from a small plane crash in a remote area south of Grand Junction on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:40 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a downed small aircraft in a remote area south and east of Highway 141, between Whitewater and Gateway, the sheriff's office said. This is roughly 20 miles south of Grand Junction.

The map below shows Highway 141 between the two towns.

Google Maps

As of 7 p.m., deputies were still making their way on foot to the area, however the pilot reported that they, along with a passenger, had both walked away from the crash. They were transported by CareFlight of the Rockies to an area hospital, the sheriff's office said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in charge of the investigation.

No other details are available as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.